2 youths found dead in graveyard, girl hanging from tree in orchard

Anantnag: In Anantnag district on Wednesday, three bodies, one of them of a teenage girl, were found at two different places in mysterious circumstances.

Two male youths were found dead in a graveyard in Sherbagh area of main town Anantnag, while the girl was found hanging from a tree in an orchard in Qazigund area of the district.

The deceased girl has been identified as Nazia Akhar, daughter of Muhammad Amin Shah, a resident of Barpora area in Qazigund. Identities of the male youths were not yet known when this report was being filed.

“For now we know that one of them is a local and another is from Nagrota area of Jammu. The details will be shared later,” a police official from Anantnag said.

Nazia, as per police reports, was found hanging in an apple orchard near her home, early Wednesday morning. “She was spotted by some locals and we were intimated, following which a team was sent to retrieve the body,” a senior police official from Qazigund said.

He said that post-mortem and other medico-legal formalities were carried out and an investigation has been initiated into the incident. “We are carrying out an investigation and hope that the facts will be ascertained soon,” he said.

Later in the day, some locals spotted bodies of two youths in a graveyard in Sherbagh area of main town Anantnag. The locals informed the police, who sent a team to retrieve the bodies.

