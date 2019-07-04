18 girl students injured as excursion bus skids off road in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Eighteen girl students and a teacher were injured after their school excursion bus met with an accident in Lar area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday evening.

Officials said that a school excursion bus bearing registration Number JK15-5460, of Government Middle School Pehtkoot Check Watrigam in Bandipora district, was carrying students and staff of the school for a picnic. It skidded off the road at Lar Bypass, resulting in injuries to 18 girl students and a male teacher.

The accident occurred when they were returning from Sonamarg, officials said.

The injured students and teacher were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Five of the injured students were referred to District Hospital Ganderbal and two injured students were shifted to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment, officials said and added that the condition of all the injured was stable.

A police officer confirming the accident said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation taken up.

