Water crisis: People in Shopian up in arms against PHE department

Shopian: People in many parts of southern Kashmir’s Shopian district are up in arms against the administration for failing to provide them drinking water supply.

A group of people told Kashmir Reader that many Shopian areas are without drinking water for the last four days.

A resident of Imamsahib area said that none of the villages in his area has drinking water for the last four days and said that the water received by the villages is full of sand and mud. He said that none of the filtration plants in the district is functioning normally.

Pahnoo water filtration plant which feeds the water supply to over a dozen villages is defunct, he said.

The officials of PHE department said that they face tough times to restore the services under decayed and outdated infrastructure. An employee said that they remove the blockades of pipelines twice or thrice a day but soon the mud and sand gets accumulated and disrupts services.

The issue of water scarcity is same in Chitragam belt where people for last one decade face the drinking water problems.

Experts opine that removing blockades wouldn’t end the water woes in the district. The department needs to revamp the whole infrastructure, they said.

Executive engineer public health engineering Shopian, Muhammad Aslam didn’t respond to call from Kashmir Reader.

