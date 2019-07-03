Two youth found dead in Anantnag

Srinagar: Two Youth were found dead in mysterious condition in Sherbag near Jamia Alhidees Majid in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports said that bodies of Youth were laying in a graveyard at Sherbagh.

As senior police officers told GNS that two youth were found dead in Sherbagh and preliminary investigation suggest they might have died due to overdose of Drugs.

The officer further said it will be only ascertained after FSL and other proceedings will be done on the bodies.

As per the sources one is from Kishtwar and other is said to be local.

