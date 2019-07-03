Small companies prominent in list of substandard drugs

Srinagar: At least four small pharmaceutical companies were found to be manufacturing substandard drugs, in inspections carried out by the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) over just one month this year.

According to sources, almost 99 percent of the drug alerts issued by DFCO during the past five years were for small manufacturing companies.

“Five alerts were issued in April this year alone involving four companies following market checking and lab tests,” sources in DFCO said.

Official records say that Chloranton medicine, manufactured by Daffohills Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Dehradun Uttarakhand, failed lab tests on April 4.

As per the DFCO report, the drug prescribed for common cold didn’t conform to IP requirement with regard to the disintegration of tablets.

Similarly, M Kast-L manufactured by Adwin Pharma of Himachal Pradesh was found to be substandard quality on April 2.

Other drugs found to be substandard include Cetrimax Super, manufactured by Arora Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd of New Delhi, and two different batches of B-Complex tablets manufactured by NFI Jackson Laboratories Pvt Ltd of Amritsar.

While Cetrimax Super failed in the Assay of Cetrimide, which was found to be 3 percent weight per volume (w/v) as compared to the label claim of 15% w/v, the B-Complex tablets didn’t conform to claim as per Patent & Proprietary in respect to the Identification B and the Assay of Calcium Pantothenate.

