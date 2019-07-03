Six drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla, brown sugar recovered: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday said it arrested six drug peddlers in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A huge quantity of brown sugar like substance was recovered from their possessions, a police spokesperson said, adding that they were on way to sell it to school children.

The spokesperson identified the arrested persons as Muhammad Rafiq Sofi son of Muhammad Subhan Sofi, a resident of Jalal Sahab Baramulla and Naveed Manzoor Najar @ Bob Nakvor son of Manzoor Ahmad Najar, a resident of Iqbal Colony Baramulla; Mohsin Yousuf Mir @ Munna son of Muhammad Yousuf Mir, a resident of Delina, Danish Qazi son of Abdul Hamid Qazi, a resident of Boniyar A/P Delina, Muhammad Abbas Mir @ Wasil son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir, a resident of Delina and Saddam Hussain Khan son of Muhammad Hussain Khan, a resident of Kanispora.

The Police spokesperson said that a huge quantity of brown sugar like substance and Spasmoproxyvon Plus Capsules were recovered from their possession.

He said a case under FIR No. 114/2019 u/s 8/21-29 NDPS Act, 120-B RPC has been registered in police station Baramulla and investigation taken up.

