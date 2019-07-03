Mumbai wall collapse toll rises to 22

Mumbai wall collapse toll rises to 22

Mumbai: The death toll in the wall collapse incident in suburban Malad here rose to 22 Tuesday evening, a senior civic official said.

One more injured person succumbed late evening, the official said.

The incident happened around 2 am when a compound wall in Pimpripada in Malad east area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to the wall got trapped under the debris.

Over 75 injured were admitted to civic-run hospitals and 15 of them were discharged after primary treatment, a senior civic official said.

