Masoodi raises issue in LS

Srinagar: National Conference leader and Member of Parliament from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday sought immediate attention of the government towards upgrading the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, especially the Ramban-Qazigund stretch.

Masoodi while speaking in Parliament over the issue of increasing frequency of fatal accidents in the state, said, “The other day a tragic accident took place in Kistawar resulting in the loss of 36 precious lives. Earlier, scores of people had also met with a mishap on Mughal road and Ramban. Unfortunately the main arterials of our state have turned into death trap for commuters. There has been a scathing increase in the occurrence of accidents in the region.”

Seeking reply from the Government of India on the increasing incidence of accidents, Masoodi said, “I would like to be acquainted as to what the government is doing to prevent such accidents. Meantime I demand a comprehensive repose of the government on the fate of various road projects of the state. Regrettably in the past six months nearly 1600 accidents have taken place in the state, most of them on the national highway connecting Srinagar with Jammu. There is dearth of necessary ground staff to ensure safe and secure movement of the vehicular traffic on the highway.”

“I also seek answer from the concerned ministry as to by what time will the crucial Banihal-Ramban stretch be upgraded. The road stretch has been a primary bottle neck in ensuring smooth and hassle free traffic of traffic on the route,” he asked.

Masoodi asserted that Kashmiris have traditionally welcomed Amaranth Yatris with gaiety and fervour. “People welcome the Yatris with open arms. The security is a pivotal aspect of the Yatra. No one is belittling that aspect of it; however the security measures should not hamper day to day activities of the general population. The security concern should be dealt with properly; no one is raising questions on that facet but that should not be done at the cost of other vital activities. The Bijbehara-Pahalgam route and the Qazigund-Nashri routes have been placed under strict restrictions; the measure of keeping vital arterials including the national highway out of bounds for the civilian traffic will inadvertently hit the economic activity in the valley. I urge the GOI to review the decision and ensure that the general public doesn’t have to face any trouble in view of the restrictions,” he asked.

