KU, IUST VCs meet Governor: Prof Talat asked to bring exam reforms on priority basis

SRINAGAR: Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, and Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi, met Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is the Chancellor of both universities, at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

VC Talat briefed Governor about various issues of academic and administrative importance relating to the KU. Governor congratulated the VC on the Kashmir University obtaining A+ accreditation Grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

He advised Prof Talat to bring examination reforms on priority basis, restore the academic schedule and ensure more productive academic and research activities. VC informed Governor that in order to streamline the academic calendar and to ensure timely admission of students to various postgraduate programmes, the admission test will be held twice in a year till the academic schedule is restored.

He further informed that various innovative measures are also underway to make examination services more efficient. Governor urged VC to ensure that examination sub offices for Ladakh region are made to work efficiently.

VC briefed Governor on major international collaborative research projects earned by the Kashmir University with countries viz US, Canada, Finland and Germany in areas such as biodiversity, plate tectonics, geology and climate change.

VC IUST Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi briefed Governor about various issues relating to the academic and administrative importance and the initiatives undertaken by the IUST to develop it as a centre of quality teaching and research activities.

Governor said the educational interest of the entire student community should be promoted and safeguarded by adoption of various innovative and reformative measures.

He also congratulated the IUST for being included by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Switzerland in its global project on Reassessment of World Swallowtail Butterflies.

