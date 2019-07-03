Keep them Spic and Span

Cleanliness is perhaps the default mode of human beings. We prefer to have our surroundings, dwellings, work places and so on to be neat and clean. But, alas, it is observed that here in Kashmir we do not keep public spaces as clean, neat and hygienic as these should be. This holds salience is generally observed in spaces and places like hospitals where, for obvious reasons, cleanliness should be observed more intensely and keenly. There is also the problem of aesthetics in hospitals of Kashmir which are usually grim and depressing places but which should be more pleasing to the eye and comforting given that the nature of these places is already and inherently grim. The focus here is on cleanliness though. What is generally observed in hospitals of Kashmir is that these places are unclean, to say the least with toilets being on top in terms of uncleanliness. This obviously poses issues and problems of hygiene. That is, the more unclean a given place is, the more it is open to germs, disease and illnesses of an assorted nature that pose a health risk to both patients and attendants. To be fair, it is not easy to keep large public hospitals clean, spic and span. The reasons pertain to the size of these places and the flow of people that is continuous and persistent. Coupled by less numbers of staff that deal with keeping hospitals clean, this adds to the burden or issue. But, hospitals being hospitals, these must be kept spic and span and not merely clean, so to speak. The question is: against the backdrop of scarce resources in terms of management and other resources, how can hospitals be kept neat , clean and therefore hygienic? The answer, in the main, lies in building partnerships with people who visit hospitals either as patients or attendants or both underpinned and buttressed by more efficient utility and use of existing management and labor resources to maintain the cleanliness and thereby hygiene of hospitals. Obviously, there’s more that can and must be done: tips and how’s of doing this can be found in hospital manuals and handbooks of hospitals that are names in their respective specializations or even generals hospitals that are at the top of the pecking order. Hospitals, in the final analysis, are places that, by their very nature connote, denote and warrant cleanliness. It is about time that they should be as they must be.

