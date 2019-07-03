JKYF appeals people to extend monetary help to kin of Kishtwar road accident victims

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) on Tuesday appealed to the people to extend helping hand to the families of the victims of Kishtwar road accident.

Thirty-five persons including 14 women, one infant and 20 men lost their lives in an accident in Kishtwar on July 1.

“In a condolence message, JKYF chairman has conveyed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families over their irreparable loss and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls. He also prayed for highest forbearance for the bereaved families,” the statement said.

He directed all district unit heads of Yateem Foundation both in Kashmir and Jammu regions to mobilise monetary and material resources on an emergency basis to create and generate maximum possible help for all the families of victims of Kishtwar accident.

“He also asked the concerned units in the Chenab Valley region to undertake assessment for the short and long term rehabilitation of the most deserving families of the victims,” the statement added.

