JK in top 3 states receiving GoI funds for police modernisation

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police received assistance of Rs 39.9 crore in FY 2019-20 from Government of India for modernisation of police force, the third highest among all states.

This was stated by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The two states that received even more money than J&K were Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtara, which got Rs 63.19 crore and Rs 47.11 crore, respectively, of the total Rs 811.30 crore spent during the period.

Reddy stated that the Government of India in September 2017 approved implementation of the umbrella scheme, “Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF)”, which has two verticals – Security Related Expenditure (SRE) of specific theatres (of action) and Modernisation of Police Forces.

Its salient features include central assistance provided to state governments for weapons, equipment for forensics, information technology, communication, training, etc. The scheme is focused on facilitating targeted interventions and ‘mobility’ and ‘construction of police infrastructure including housing’, especially in Jammu & Kashmir, insurgency affected North Eastern (NE) States, and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts.

The three Himalayan states, namely, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and 8 North Eastern States including Sikkim are eligible to receive financial assistance on 90:10 Centre:State sharing basis. The remaining states are eligible for financial assistance on 60:40 Centre:State sharing basis.

