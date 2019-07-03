In last 2 years more foreign militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir than locals: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 119 militants and 24 security forces personnel were killed across Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that 252 militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 and 44 security personnel also lost their lives.

Till June 26 this year, 119 militants were killed in the state, he said in written reply to a question. Twenty-four security personnel lost their lives during the period.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the number of misguided local youths joining militancy has shown a declining trend during the current year.

In 2017 and 2018, the numbers of foreign militants killed were more than local militants, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

