HC takes up matter of police reform, asks centre, state to respond

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday sought response from the central and state governments on the proposed modernisation and reformation of police force in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar on the directions of the Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter and sought response from Ministry of Home Affairs through its Secretary, Government of India, and Chief Secretary of the State.

The court also issued notice to Secretary, Home Department J&K, as also to the Director General of Police (DGP) for filing their response on the issue.

In this regard the court has already registered PIL no.10/2019 titled “Court on its own motion Vs Union of India & Ors” and had said, “This Public Interest Litigation is registered pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court passed on 11.3.2019 in a Writ Petition (Civil) No. 183 of 2013 titled Manish Kumar vs Union of India & Ors.”

On 11 March, 2019, a three-tier bench of the Supreme Court comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Deepak Gupta had directed State High Courts to monitor the issues related to police force as it was state specific and could be dealt with by the respective High Courts.

The apex court while disposing the writ petition had ordered, “It was in the contemplation of the Court that the matter be sent to High Court(s) for effective monitoring instead of this Court continuing with the present writ petition.”

The writ petition in SC had sought direction to all the States and Union Territories to constitute a Police Commission. Also, the petitioner had pleaded for formulation and implementation of the guidelines for prevention and control of violent mass agitations and destruction of life and property, in terms of the guidelines suggested by the Supreme Court.

The petitioner had further sought directions to the States and Union Territories to fill up the vacant posts in the Police and State Armed Forces so that the police force does not remain overburdened. Also, periodic training and upgradation of police force was sought as well as fixing the working hours for police personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

