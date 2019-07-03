Ensure timely conduct of exams, interviews: Guv to PSC chairman

SRINAGAR: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission Abdul Latief U Zaman Deva met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Deva briefed Governor about the up-to-date functioning of the J&K PSC and the continuing improvements being made by the Commission in the timely conduct of various examinations viz J&K Combined Services Competitive Examination (KAS), KCS (Judicial),Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), besides, efforts being made to conduct selection of Medical Officers.

Further, the present status of efforts underway to fill vacancies in Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and the roadmap being prepared to expedite recruitment of Assistant Professors in higher education was also discussed.

Governor stressed on the high importance of the Commission maintaining unimpeachable standards and urged the Chairman to ensure timely conduct of exams and interviews and selection of candidates with greater transparency and efficiency.

