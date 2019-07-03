Empowering specially-abled necessary for social stability, equilibrium: DDC Baramulla

BARAMULLA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, G N Itoo Tuesday said that specially-abled persons constitute an important component of our society and termed their empowerment necessary for social stability and equilibrium.

According to an official statement, he stated this while distributed 18 scooties among the specially-abled persons at Sopore constituency during a function organised by the social welfare department at Dak Bungalow.

“The scooties have been distributed as a move to empower the specially-abled persons so that they can live in a society with dignity and honour,” it added.

Itoo hailed the efforts of the social welfare department towards socioeconomic welfare of different sections of the society. He also reiterated the administration’s commitment towards their (specially-abled) welfare and rehabilitation and said that every possibility will be explored in this regard.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries who put forward their grievances and demands. He assured them that their demand shall be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

