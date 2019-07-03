DGP promotes 85 sub inspectors

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh issued promotion order in respect of 85 Sub-Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors.

After thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 85 Sub Inspectors to the rank of Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ Order No. 2452 of 2019 and 2453 of 2019 dated 01.07.2019, a police statement issued here said.

DGP has congratulated the promoted personnel and their family members and expressed hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the personnel to perform their duties in higher ranks with enhanced dedication and zeal.

PHQ has been providing career progression opportunities to all ranks in the force and during the year 2018-19, 9388 personnel have been promoted to higher ranks. Besides 4024 in-situ promotions have been ordered by PHQ.

