ADDC Shopian reviews power Supply

SHOPIAN: Additional District Development Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, Mohammad Saleem Malik Tuesday reviewed the power supply in the district.

Among others the meeting was attended by Engineers from PDD, M&RE, R&B, STD, Mughal Road Division Shopian, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Shopian, Tehsildar Shopian, and other concerned.

ADDC directed the concerned that the power supply should be ensured strictly as per schedule. He also directed the Xen M&RE to ensure that there is zero T&D loss by removing illegal connections in the district and also checking the industrial and other unitholders.

He was informed about the availability of power in the district and the issue of overloading of the power grid at Lassipora. The engineers also updated the chair about the status of receiving stations being constructed in the district.

He exhorted upon the engineers for installation of electric pole and cabling system wherever necessary and work with zeal and zest to provide better power system in the district.

ADDC reiterated the commitment of the Governor’s administration in ensuring that people in the district do not face any inconvenience on account of power supply and other basic services.

