800 militants killed in J&K between 2014-18: Centre

New Delhi: The security forces have killed 800 militants since 2014, of which 249 were in 2018, the Centre told the Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Defence Ministry Shripad Naik said 104 were killed in 2014, 97 in 2015, 140 in 2016 and 210 in 2017.

“The security forces are combating the terrorists’ activities, both along the Line of Control by eliminating the infiltration bids and in hinterland by carrying out counter-terrorist operations and responding to terrorist-initiated incidents,” Naik said.

The minister said sustained operations conducted by the forces “have resulted in (the) elimination of (a) large number of terrorists”.

Replying to a separate question, Naik said firm and decisive response was given by the Army to the ceasefire violations on the India-Pakistan border.

In March, April and May, he said 267, 234, 221 cases of ceasefire violations were reported, respectively.

In a response to another question on whether the United States had approved the sale of armed drones to India, Naik said: “This is a continuous process undertaken through procurement from various indigenous as well as foreign sources. Highest priority is accorded to optimally equip the armed forces and keep them in a state of readiness.”

Based on threat assessment and security imperatives, the minister said, the government constantly review the national security scenario and take steps to induct appropriate defence equipment to meet the security challenges and operational requirements.@PTI

