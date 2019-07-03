323 security forces personnel killed in militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since 2016: MoS Home

New Delhi: Government on Tuesday revealed that 587 of security forces personnel have been killed in militant attacks across India since 2016 till June 15 this year and 323 of them were slain in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a question of Sunil Kumar Singh in Lok Sabha by, Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy said that 82 personnel were killed in J&K in 2016, 80 in 2017, 91 in 2018 and 70 till June 15 this year.

Similarly, he said, 38 personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh in 2016, 60 in 2017, 55 in 2018 and 14 in 2019 (till June 15).

The remaining soldiers, he said, were killed in Andhra Pradesh (1), Bihar (1), Jharkhand (8), Maharashtra (21), Odisha (12), Aandhra Pradesh (6), Assam (8), Manipur (26), Meghalaya (1) and Nagaland (6).

