18-year-old girl found hanging in orchard in south Kashmir’s Qazigund

Srinagar: Body of an 18-year old girl was recovered under mysterious conditions from an orchard at Batapora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that the locals of the area spotted the body of the girl hanging in a nearby orchard and immediately informed concerned police station.

A police team reached the spot and took the body for postmortem and other legal medico formalities.

The deceased girl was identified as Nazia Akhtar daughter of Mohammad Amin Shah of Baapora, Qazigund.

A case under section 174 CrPc has been registered for investigations, a police official added.

