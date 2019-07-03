18 students, teacher injured in Ganderbal road accident

18 students, teacher injured in Ganderbal road accident

Srinagar: At least eighteen students and a teacher were injured after a school excursion bus met with an accident in Lar area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a school excursion bus bearing registration number JK15-5460 of Government Middle School Pathkoot Bandipora, carrying students and staff of the school for a picnic skidded off the road near Repora-Lar.

Reports said that the bus was returning from Sonamarg.

A police official said that the injured persons were rushed to District Hospital Ganderbal from where three of them have been referred to SKIMS Soura.

