Woman killed over dowry in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws for dowry here and her body cremated without informing her parents, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Mimlana road in Kotwali police station area, the police said.
After learning about her death, the family of the woman, Babita, staged a protest here, alleging that she was killed by her in-laws as their dowry demands were not fulfilled, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.

Babita and Satender Kumar had tied the knot in 2012. A case has been registered against Kumar, his mother Usha and two others, while a search is on for the other accused, the officer added. @PTI

