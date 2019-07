Srinagar: Northern Railways has decided to suspend the train services between Qazigund and Banihal and vice versa from July 3 till the completion of Amarnath Yatra.

The train services will remain suspended from 10am to 3pm.

An official said that the decision has been taken to facilitate smooth movement of Yatris during the period.

The railway authorities have also conveyed to the office of Divisional Commissioner regarding the suspension of train services.

