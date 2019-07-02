SP member raises lynching issue in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Muslims in the country are facing problems and several incidents of lynching have been reported in states like Jharkhand, SP member Shafiqur Rahman Barq said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Barq said, “We have to decide how Muslims would live in this country” on account of lynching incidents.

The issue prompted an angry response from BJP members.

Opposition members also stood at their seats as the Lok Sabha Speaker asked another member to raise matter in the Zero Hour.

Mahua Moitra (TMC) said Parliament is becoming a forum to raise West Bengal issues.

“West Bengal is being singled out unfairly in the House for discussion about violence in the state,” she said, adding things are being generalised.

She said violence in states like Uttar Pradesh is not being noticed. @PTI

