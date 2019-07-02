SC rejects PIL to declare PaK, Gilgit as LS seats

Imposes Rs 50k fine on petitioner

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the centre to declare Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) and Gilgit as two Lok Sabha seats. The court also imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on a former intelligence officer for filing the plea.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi termed the PIL filed by Ram Kumar Yadav, a former official of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as “not tenable” and dismissed it with a fine.

“Is this a PIL? You are living in Delhi. What is your interest in PaK?” asked the bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

“We are not inclined to entertain this (PIL),” the bench said.

The plea referred to the fact that India had ownership over the areas called PaK and Gilgit and there were as many as 24 assembly seats earmarked for these territories.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the centre and other authorities be directed to declare PaK and Gilgit as parliamentary seats.

