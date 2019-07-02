Rahul Gandhi meets J&K Cong leaders in Delhi

Jammu: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday discussed the political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with the party’s state leadership and asked them to launch an offensive against the BJP for its “failure” on various fronts.
The meeting was attended by, among others, Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, AICC secretary in-charge J&K, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, and JKPCC chief GA Mir.
Gandhi asked the state leaders to activate the party cadre at various levels to highlight issues of the people and expose the “failures and falsehood” of the BJP.
Gandhi also asked them to highlight the “failures” of the central government and the erstwhile PDP-BJP coalition government in the state.
Detailed deliberations were held on various aspects of the security and political situation and measures to be taken for strengthening of the party base in all three regions of the state, a party spokesman said.
—PTI

