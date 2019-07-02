Over 150 tourist vehicles stranded on highway near Pampore as forces allow only Amarnath Yatra vehicles to ply

Hundreds of vehicles carrying tourists were halted on the Kashmir highway at Pampore on Tuesday leaving the visitors fuming.

Witnesses said that more than hundred tourist vehicles and other civilian vehicles have been stopped by the security forces at Galander near Pampore on Kashmir highway for past several hours, allowing only the Amarnath Yatra vehicles to ply.

Tourists while speaking to Kashmir Reader said that they have been unnecessarily held up at the place and arr braving the hot sun, inside their vehicles, with no water or food.

Kashmir Reader talked to SP Awantipora, Tahir Saleem, who said that the orders are from the higher ups to not allow the vehicles to move before the cut off time for Amarnath Yatra.

Pertinently, reports said that government has ordered restriction on civilian and other traffic on 95 kilometres stretch for five hours to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath yatra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

