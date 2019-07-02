One killed, nine injured in two road accidents in J&K’s Rajouri district

Srinagar: One person was killed and nine others injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents in Rajouri district.
Reports said that two incidents happened at two different locations in the district. “An accident took place when two motorcycles collided head on in Nerojal village on Rajouri- Thanamandi road resulting in injuries to four people,” reports said.
All the injured were shifted to Rajouri hospital where one of the injured succumbed. Three injured are being treated at the facility. A minibus also met with an accident in Nowshera, leading to injuries to six passengers.

