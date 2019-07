Srinagar: Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) sacked its president Tsewang Thinles and was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act over charges of sexual assault on a teenage girl.

Reports said that Thinles was sacked after a teenage girl lodged a complaint at Women Police Station alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him.

Police has registered a case under FIR Number 5/19 under section 354, 354-A RPC and 9(L)/10 POCSO Act at Women Police Station Leh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print