‘Kashmir delegation to United Nations organises photo exhibition at Geneva Press Club’

A Kashmir delegation to United Nations Geneva organized a photo exhibition at Geneva Press Club, presenting a “pictorial documentation” of “human rights violations” to the international community, Radio Pakistan reported.

This exhibition, the report said, is based on the work of photojournalists on the ground in Kashmir, who have published their work in international media.

Speaking on the occasion, a Kashmiri participant said each picture is dated, verified, and captioned, offering a “real-time documentation of Indian abuses”.

Meanwhile, the report said, a large number of Kashmiris from across Europe held a peaceful protest in front of Palais de Nations.

