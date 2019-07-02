Guv announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia, assures tough action

Modi, Shah offer condolences

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief over the tragic incident in Kishtwar and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured and wished them speedy recovery.

Malik said the reasons for such incidents would be probed thoroughly and strong decisions would be taken in the next state administrative council (SAC) meeting to ensure strict action.

A few months ago, the governor had directed the Transport Department officers to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road, according to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives. “The accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed sorrow over the deaths. “Extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. I pray of the speedy recovery of those injured,” he tweeted.

PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

