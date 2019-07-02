Gondola employee masterminded burglary at its cash counter, 5 arrested: Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that it cracked the Gulmarg Gandola burglary case and arrested five people including the mastermind Abdul Ahad Ganai who is the employee of Jammu and Kashmir State Cable Car Corporation.

A police official said that five persons have been arrested and Rs 39 lacs have been recovered from them. The arrested include an employee of Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation.

During the intervening night of June 23 and 24, burglars cracked into the cash counter at Gulmarg Gondola and stole cash of Rs 51 lakh.

Following the incident, the Police had registered a case (FIR no. 05 of 2019) under section 457, 380 RPC in Police Station Gulmarg.

A team was constituted and was solved within a weeks time, a police official said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Ahad Ganai, Abdul Majeed Lone, Imtiyaz Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh and Bashir Ahmad Shah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

