4 of 5 attackers involved in Pulwama attack killed, 1 arrested: govt

New Delhi: Four out of the five attackers involved in the Pulwama attack were killed, while one was arrested by government forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

He said in Lok Sabha that probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed the links of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which was responsible for planning and execution of the attack.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in an attack by a suicide bomber on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“Out of five accused, one was a suicide bomber. One accused was arrested, while two others were neutralized during pro-active engagement by the security forces. One of the accused, Mudasir Ahmad Khan alias Mohammed Bhai, was neutralised during proactive engagement by the security forces,” he said replying to a written question.

The minister said a Court of Inquiry is ordered in such cases to look into various aspects and accordingly, it was ordered by the CRPF.@PTI

