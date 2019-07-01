Union of Victims Police Personal Families stage protest in Srinagar, demands jobs as per the SRO 43/376 of 2017



Srinagar: Union of Victims Police Personal Families, who lost their parents due to natural deaths on duty on Monday held a protest demonstration here in Srinagar demanding the government to provide them jobs as per the SRO 43/376 of 2017.

Scores of the protesters from various district of the state assembled here in press enclave and holding placards and banners in their hands which read’s “We want Justice,” ” SRO 43/376 pending cases”, “Need Governor as well as media intervention attention release SRO 376 police personal pending cases,” ” Need Governor attention 48 cases ordered and another 60 cases pending SRO 376 victims need Justice,” ” Need chief Secretarys attention SRO 376 police personal SRO cases pending from last 10 months suffering from last 10 years” and ” Justice delayed is justice denied”.

Gagan Singh S/O late Romesh Singh from district Kathua in Jammu division said my father was working in Police department, He was PSO of vice Chancellor of kashmir university, He was on duty, when he died naturally,

“When my father died on duty at that time I was only 14 years of age, the government has created an SRO 376 of 2017 under this SRO the government is giving the jobs of the police personal who died due to the natural incident,” Singh said.

“Presently i have mother , brother and old age grandfather and grandmother in my family, i am not in that position i could take all expenses of my family, we demanding the government to provide us jobs as per the SRO 376,” He said.

“My father was died in year 2005, when I was only 11 years of age , due to the Mis-fire from his gun and he was cleaning his gun when he was on duty at lazibal grid station,” Mudasir Hakim S/O late Mohammed Yousuf Hakeem from Anantnang district said.

“The government has created an SRO 376 of 2017 for the police personnel families, who died due to natural, under this SRO the government has received nearly 110 cases across the state.In which 48 cases has been solved by the coalition government of PDP and BJP. After the governor rule has been imposed across the state only one cases has been solved till this date,” Hakim said .

“The other remaining 60 files are stilling pending in the state administration, we have approached the governor and concerned chief secretary in this regard nothing has been done for us.

“The SRO said candidate should be unmarried , none of the depenends of the deceased should be governonment employee, further,the Director General of police and administrative secretary of home department after due satisfaction shall certify that the elements of compensation still exists in the family,” The protesters said.

“Under this SRO we are not able to marry till our SRO got settled and few of our candidates are getting over age this is the another big issues to us,” They said.

The protesting requested the governor Satya Paul Malik and Director General of police to look into the matter.

