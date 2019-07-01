Taliban attack kills at least 16 in Kabul

The Taliban detonated a powerful car bomb in an area of Kabul housing military and government buildings, killing at least 16, reports quoting Afghan interior ministry official said.

The bomb went off during the morning rush hour in the capital when the streets were filled with people, injuring 105 people, including 26 children and five women, according to the ministry of health.

Mohammad Karim, a police official in the area of the attack, told Aljazeera that the vehicle bomb exploded outside a defence ministry building.

At least three fighters then ran into a nearby high-rise located near the ministry’s engineering and logistics department, a government security official said.

“Gunmen have entered a building and they are clashing with the Afghan forces after the powerful blast,” said interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group’s fighters attacked “the logistics and engineering centres” of the ministry of defence.

The statement said the large explosion outside the defence ministry building caused “heavy casualties to a number of civilian people”, but said the target of the attack was not civilian, but military.

