Sehrai expresses grief over loss of lives in Kishtwar road accident

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Monday expressed shock and pain over the horrific road accident in Kishtwar that left people dead and scores injured.

In a statement, Sehrai said that it is painful to see that road accidents are increasing at an alarming rate and it seems to be a routine now as the administration and concerned department is in deep slumber and not taking road and passenger safety measures swiftly.

Sehrai expressed sympathies and solidarity with the families whose loved ones were killed in the tragic road accident and shared his thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families. He prayed for speedy recovery to the injured.

