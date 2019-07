Srinagar: The Office of Power Controller, Kashmir province, PDD, Bemina today informed that 33 Kv Gopalpora-Achabal line would be shut down on 2nd and 3rd of July 2019 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, 33/11 Kv SICOP and Qazigund receiving station would be shutdown on 2nd and 3rd July 2019 from 9am to 11.30 pm and 9 am to 9 pm respectively.

