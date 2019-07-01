On Globalization

Globalization, that large historical megatrend , which is perhaps as old as history, but whose latest avatar, propelled by the Information and Communication Technologies(ICT’s) gained momentum in the 1970’s, is waning. The reasons are manifold. Globalization, it must be stated, had or has different avatars and attributes: it was cultural, political and economic. Here the component under consideration is its economic variant. Globalization, from an economic perspective, is not an uncontested phenomenon or trend. But, gleaned from empirical evidence, economic globalization entailed freer trade and freer capital movements across the globe along with freer movement of peoples. While there might have been “ pure” economic logic behind these propellants of globalization, the consequences were also political, despite the fact that millions came out of poverty because of the same. The political consequences emanated and accrued from hollowing out of blue collar , manufacturing jobs , especially in the United States, and the changing complexion of Western societies because of people flows into the West. All this, among other things, led to a reaction in Europe and the United States which galvanized populist forces and politics thereof. Much of the attendant ire was then directed against globalization that include(d) reversal of trade , economic and financial policies. Consequently, it is now believed by some that globalization is in retreat. ( Some have coined the term “mellowglobalization” for this). While “ mellowglobalization” might be actually happening , but it would appear that globalization is too historical , too deep rooted and too wide a trend or phenomenon to be upset by what, by historical standards, might be a mere blip. But, in the ultimate analysis, it is peoples beliefs, perceptions and how they are affected that matters. It would not be unreasonable to posit that globalization in the past few decades, besides raising many out of poverty, actually benefited, people disparately. It was the elite that milked the benefits the most. Because economic globalization, on balance, is not a bad phenomenon, it needs to be not only salvaged but also perhaps even promoted, the challenge is to make the phenomenon beneficial for all and devise a concomitant policy set whose benefits are felt by most. In other words, this means globalization with a human face. It is toward this end that vigorous attempts must be made and energies devoted to before the world and its economics degenerates into an even more zero sum game.

