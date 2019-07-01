Nepali woman hires Indian contract killer to murder mother, arrested

Kathmandu: A woman along with her boyfriend was arrested here on Monday for allegedly hiring an Indian contract killer to murder her mother who was opposed to the relationship, police said here.

Two other persons, including the contract killer, were also arrested for their involvement in the murder committed on Sunday at Bhaktapur area.

According to police, the 27-year-old woman, identified as Ishwari Bhattarai, along with her 23-year-old boyfriend Mohammad Naushad hatched a conspiracy to kill her mother Sabitri, 66, after she opposed their relationship.

The duo got in touch with a man named Bhola Kumar and paid him Rs 1.2 lakh to hire a contract killer.

Subsequently, Kumar brought Mohammad Rahish, 24, from Bihar’s Madhubani area to kill Sabitri.

