Kishtwar accident: 31 dead as toll mounts, 7 injured

Srinagar: The death toll has jumped to 31 while seven others are said to be injured after a passenger vehicle they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Srigwari at Keshwan area of Kishtwar.

An official of the local administration told Kashmir Reader that some of the injured have succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to 31.

Local residents told Kashmir Reader that a passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK17-6787 was on way to Kishtwar from Keshwan when it skidded on the hilly road near Srigwari and fell into a deep gorge.

The official said that the injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment.

A police official told Kashmir Reader that a rescue operation has been launched at the spot.

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

