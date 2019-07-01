J&K Govt sits quiet on audit of IAS officers

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has not conducted a performance audit of its share of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, despite reminders from New Delhi to do so, sources told Kashmir Reader.

The audit, as per confirmed sources, was part of an all-Indian level scrutiny of IAS officers to identify non-performers. About 1100 officers were supposed to come under the audit, out of the total more than 5,000 IAS officers who are considered to be the steel frame of India.

J&K is among the few states that have not conducted the required audit of service records of IAS officers assigned to its state cadre or deputed to the state, sources added.

In 2015, the Government of India (GoI) directed states to review the service records of a total of 1,143 IAS officers including those serving in Jammu & Kashmir. This was done in exercise of powers under Rule 16 (3) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

Out of its share of IAS officers, the J&K government was supposed to auditsome of its 84 officers, who include 11 officers on central deputation, sources said, and added that there were other states also that had not done the audit.

“This audit issue propped up in the administration only when there was a reminder from the centre. There was no instance, however, when it was picked up,” sources said.

“The state is faced with issues that are peculiar to this place, particularly related to security and corruption. So, the audit exercise was important, but the government did not want to tough it out till normalcy was restored,” they added.

Earlier in 2015, the PDP-led coalition government at the time removed what it called “deadwood” from the administration. About 63 civil servants as part of its efforts “to remove deadwood” from the administration were sacked.

“But it did not work. The same officers went to court and were reinstated. Did the sacking of those officers help to run effective and productive administration? That may be the question that may have prevented the audit. Also, sacking officers here, where there is already a dearth of officers, is itself a challenge,” sources said

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

