In J&K, number of substandard drugs doubles in two years

Srinagar: The substandard drug trade has reached a serious level in Kashmir, with the number of drugs found to be substandard during official inspections having doubled in the past two years.

According to official records, the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) declared 66 drugs, some of them life-saving and emergency drugs, supplied to various government hospitals and private chemist shops in Kashmir as substandard, out of drugs tested in 2018-2019.

The report about the substandard drugs was prepared by the Drug Analyst, Kashmir, who confirmed to Kashmir Reader that 66 drugs were found to be not of standard quality (NSQ) out of samples taken from different parts of Kashmir in the last fiscal year.

The samples were collected by Drug Inspectors of the DFCO from different chemist shops and hospitals of Kashmir, including from tertiary-care hospitals and stores of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation (JKMSCL).

“These samples were tested by the central labs also to counter claims made by drug dealers and companies, so that prosecution can be launched with confidence,” said a senior official.

He said the number of drugs which were found to be substandard was just 33 two years ago in 2016-2017.

“So, the presence of substandard drugs has doubled in two years, which is a serious issue,” the official said.

According to data prepared by the DFCO, following are the drugs which were found to be substandard:

Ratis-DSR (for stomach acidity) manufactured by M/s PDC Healthcare in Himachal Pradesh with manufacturing date June 2017 and expiry date May 2019. “The contents of Rabeprazole sodium & Domperidone are found less than the claim made,” the report said. The drug was taken from Kokernag government hospital.

Estadol, which is an emergency drug, manufactured by M/s SAMA Biotech in Himachal Pradesh, manufactured September 2017 and expiry date August 2019. The sample was taken from Shopian district hospital.

Trocef by M/s Shri Sai Balaji Pharmatech Pvt Ltd Himachal (The contents of Cefixime found in the sample were less than the claim made).

Zinc Sulphate Dispersible Tablets IP 10 mg (JKMSCL Hospital Supply Not For Sale).

L-NOVA-500 by M/s PDC Healthcare (The sample did not conform to IP requirements with respect to Dissolution test & Assay).

OSIXIM-200 LB by M/s Skohind Labs 20 (The contents of Cefixime in the sample were found less than the claim made).

Metronidazole Tablets IP 200 mg (JKMSCL Hospital Supply) manufactured by M/s Modern Laboratories from Madhya Pradesh (The drug sample did not comply to IP requirements wrt Uniformity of weight).

Ocet-5 by M/s Asterisk Healthcare (H.P.) (The sample was Not of Standard Quality).

Omeprazole capsules IP 20 mg by M/s Regal Laboratories (The sample did not conform to claim as per IP 2014 in respect to the Dissolution).

Torcuf-LS by M/s PDC Healthcare (H.P.) (The contents of Ambroxol Hydrochloride & Guaiphenesin in the sample were found less than the claim made).

G-Pan D by M/s Orison Pharma International (H.P.) (The sample failed in Identification test (for Domperidone) and also the contents of Domperidone in the sample were found Nil).

Novafed TM by M/s Welbeck Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd D10/5 , Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-II, New Delhi (The drug sample failed to meet claim in Description).

BIOCENAC-P by M/s Adwin Pharma (H.P.) (The contents of Aceclofenac in the sample were found more than the claim made).

Myoz-20 by M/s Magnatek Enterprises (H.P.) (The sample did not conform to IP wrt test for Dissolution. The sample also failed in the Disintegration Test).

