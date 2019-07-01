Guv lauds role of Muslims in Yatra

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday lauded the role of local Muslims in ensuring smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra over the years and expressed hope that the pilgrimage will be successful this year too.

Malik said that while the government looks after the security aspect of the annual pilgrimage, it is conducted with the support of the locals.

“The security for the yatra is our responsibility and we are taking care of it. But police or Army do not conduct the yatra. For many years, the Amarnath Yatra is being conducted by the people of Kashmir, especially our Muslim brothers. The yatra takes place with their support,” he told reporters here.

“If all of us work together, it will be successful,” he added.

Asked whether the Centre’s Kashmir policy will see a change with Amit Shah being appointed as the Union home minister, Malik said he had not seen anything of that sort yet.

“I am not seeing anything like that yet, but Amit Shah’s leadership is a very successful leadership and whatever work he has undertaken, he has been successful in it,” he said.

Earlier, the governor inaugurated the Jehangir Chowk to Alochi Bagh limb of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover.

He said the flyover would ease the traffic flow in the city.

“With the opening of this (stretch), the traffic jams will be eased. Before this people would get angry, the temper of the whole city would rise, but now they will be peaceful. This will save their time and petrol,” he said.

—PTI

