Finally, Jahangir Chowk flyover now fully open for traffic

SRINAGAR: The last phase of the much hyped, and much delayed, Jahangir Chowk flyover project was thrown open for traffic by the J&K government on Sunday.

The project begun in 2013 was supposed to be complete in 2016. Built in three phases, the 2.4-kilometre flyover with six access ramps – including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora and Barzulla – is designed to decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh from about 45 minutes to about 3 minutes now.

The flyover will be especially useful for ambulances and for those travelling to the airport.

Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the Jehangir Chowk-Alochi Bagh limb of the flyover on Sunday in presence of his advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner to Governor, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The execution of the project has not been easy for the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA). It had to secure funding from the JK Government after its initial financer, Asian Development Bank, chose o withdraw funding due to repeated delays. The cost also went up. The fee of its consultant, who was supposed to take Rs 7 crore, ended up being close to Rs 40 crore. Work on the project was stopped after its contractor demanded additional money, due to delay caused by the 2014 floods and the 2016 and 2017 shutdowns.

