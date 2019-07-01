Baramulla youth shot at by unknown gunmen succumbs

Srinagar: A 25-year-old youth who was shot at by unknown gunmen Sunday evening in Old Town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district succumbed to injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar Monday morning.

The youth was identified as Sameer Ahmad Ahanger. He was shot at in abdomen and leg.

Reports said that he was shot at late last evening and was shifted to district hospital Baramulla in critical condition.

The doctors at the hospital referred him to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, a police officer while confirming the incident said that Police has registered a case and taken up investigations.

