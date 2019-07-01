Amarnath yatra : Guv Malik participates in ‘Pratham Pooja’

Srinagar: The annual Amarnath yatra to the 3880-metre high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas began on Monday amid tight security arrangements as Governor Satya Pal Malik participated in the ‘Pratham Pooja’ (first prayer) and prayed for peace in the state, officials said.

“The yatra began this (Monday) morning from both the routes as the first batch of pilgrims made their way towards the holy cave from the respective base camps,” a spokesperson of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) told PTI.

The spokesperson said the yatra was flagged off at Pahalgam and Baltal base camps by the officials of the respective district administrations.

A total of 2,234 pilgrims, including 17 children, reached the base camps of Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal on Sunday as part of the first batch of this year’s yatra.

Stringent security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage, the officials said. @PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

