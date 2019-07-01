Advisor Sharma flags off first batch of Yatra

JAMMU: Advisor to the Governor, KK Sharma on Sunday morning flagged off the first batch of 2,234 pilgrims travelling in 93 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu for Shri Amarnathji Shrine.

Two separate batches departed from the base camp, one for Chandanwari in Pahalgam and another for Baltal.

The Baltal batch of 1,006 pilgrims comprised 793 men, 203 women and 10 children. It left the base camp in 45 vehicles including 9 buses, 33 light motor vehicles (LMV) and three motorcycles.

The Pahalgam batch of 1,248 pilgrims comprised 1,046 men, 130 women, seven children and 45 ‘sadhus’ who left the base camp in 48 vehicles including 25 buses and 23 LMVs.

The Advisor along with other senior officers and prominent citizens performed a traditional ‘pooja’ at the base camp before the commencement of the journey.

—Information Department

