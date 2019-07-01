ADGP Muneer Khan, Div Com Baseer Khan granted one-year extension

Srinagar: ADGP Security Muneer Ahmad Khan (IPS) and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan (IAS) have been granted extension of one year in services.

“Approval of the Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for extension of service of Muneer Ahmad Khan, IPS, (JK;1S94), for a period of one year beyond his superannuation i.e. 30.08.2018, as a special case, in public interest, without being quoted as a precedent case in future, in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958,” reads an order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

