24 dead, over a dozen injured as passenger vehicle skids into deep gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar

Srinagar: At least 24 people have died while 13 others have suffered injuries after a passenger vehicle they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Srigwari at Keshwan area of Kishtwar.

Local residents told Kashmir Reader that a passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK17-6787 was on way to Kishtwar from Keshwan when it skidded on the road near Srigwari and fell into a deep gorge.

An official said that 24 people were killed in the accident while over a dozen others have suffered injuries.

He said that the injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment.

A police official told Kashmir Reader that a rescue operation has been launched at the spot.

More to follow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

