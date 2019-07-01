24 dead, over a dozen injured as passenger vehicle skids into deep gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar

Srinagar: At least 24 people have died while 13 others have suffered injuries after a passenger vehicle they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Srigwari at Keshwan area of Kishtwar.
Local residents told Kashmir Reader that a passenger vehicle bearing registration number JK17-6787 was on way to Kishtwar from Keshwan when it skidded on the road near Srigwari and fell into a deep gorge.
An official said that 24 people were killed in the accident while over a dozen others have suffered injuries.
He said that the injured have been shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment.
A police official told Kashmir Reader that a rescue operation has been launched at the spot.
More to follow.